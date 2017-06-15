The Battle for Marawi City – TIME
|
TIME
|
The Battle for Marawi City
TIME
A soldier carries a captured ISIS flag while clearing a street in Marawi City on May 26. Jes Aznar—Getty Images. What the siege of a Philippine city reveals about ISIS' deadly new front in Asia. By JOSEPH HINCKS / Marawi City. On what was to be her …
