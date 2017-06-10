Pages Navigation Menu

Amnesty chief in Turkey remanded in custody

Posted on Jun 10, 2017

The chair of Amnesty International’s Turkey branch has been remanded in custody, following a court hearing, drawing strong condemnation from human rights organisations. “Imprisonment of our Turkey Chair is mockery of justice,” Amnesty’s Turkey researcher, Andrew Gardner, said in a statement released on Saturday about the hearing the night before. Taner Kilic, the head of […]

