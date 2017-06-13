Pages Navigation Menu

Amosun reacts to ‘forged’ audio conversation with Shettima

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

Ogun State ​Governor, Ibikunle Amosun​ has reacted to a circulating ​audio of a ​chat he purportedly had with his​​ ​Borno ​counterpart, Kashim Shettima​​.​​ ​A statement by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye​, described the “phoney conversation” as politically motivated and handiwork of mischief makers. Recall that ​Governor Shetima’s spokesman, Isa Gusau​, on Monday […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

