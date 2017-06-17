Amosun To Become Abike Dabiri’s In-law

Though it is a few weeks away, there is no gainsaying the fact that the planned wedding between Ayomide Amosun, daughter of Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, and Oladipo Dabiri, Son of Hon. Abike Dabiri, a Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammad Buhari, is already generating a lot of buzz.

Indeed, both the political and society circles will witness yet another classy wedding when beautiful Ayomide, a lawyer, is joined in holy matrimony with her heartthrob, Oladipo, on July 8.

As gathered by Spyglass, the first leg of the wedding will hold in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while the second leg holds in the US.

Already, colourful invitation cards are being circulated among family members, close friends of the couple, celebrities, business tycoons, politicians and high net-worth individuals.

It was also gathered that both families are neck-deep in preparation to make the ceremony a huge success.

It was also gathered that some of the best events planners, fashion designers and make-up artists have been contracted, all in anticipation for the forthcoming shindig.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

