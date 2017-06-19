Pages Navigation Menu

Amuneke: iheaNaCho shouLd Leave City to retaiN eagLes’ PLaCe

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles coach Emmanuel Amuneke has warned that Kelechi Iheanacho risks losing his national team place if the Super Eagles forward remains inactive at Manchester City. Iheanacho struggled to get game time at Manchester City last season with manager Pep Guadiola preferring Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus to the Nigerian international. […]

