An economy is as strong as health of its people—Zaria Mimano

By Tare Youdeowei

LAGOS—Founder Zaria Mimano Foundation, Zaria Aba Mimano, yesterday, in Lagos, reiterated the need for Nigeria’s health sector to have, not only a facelift, but a complete overhaul, in the interest of the country.

“An economy is only as strong as the health of its people. The thing is; the health and economic performance of a people are interlinked. Healthier countries have wealthier economies. And the truth is that poverty, mainly through infant malnourishment and mortality, adversely affects life expectancy.”

Proffering a solution, Mimano, who is the founder of Aba Oil, said: “Investment in health should be the priority of every responsible government, agreeably there are challenges like ageing population, growing prevalence of chronic illnesses and high cost of vital health technologies, but what is the use of anything if the population cannot get basic health care. Quality health care should not be the preserve of the rich. A lot of indigent Nigerians are afraid of going to hospitals because they cannot afford health care.

“Hence, the Zaria Mimano Foundation is seeking to resolve persistent inequities in accessing care. We look forward to a time when Nigeria’s financially sustainable health systems will translate to a positive contribution to macroeconomic performance. After all, a healthy man is a wealthy man.”

