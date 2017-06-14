An Igbo Man Must Be Nigeria’s President In 2019, A Northerner His VP, Otherwise Biafra Will Come – Ohaneze Youths

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Tuesday, said Ndigbo must produce the country’s President in 2019.

A Northerner could be the Vice President in 2019, according to the Igbo youths.

The Ohanaeze Youth wing, which spoke after a meeting in Enugu, said the Biafra agitation would take an unprecedented turn if a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction was not the outcome of the 2019 general elections.

“It is Igbo President 2019 or Biafra 2020,” OYC, the umbrella body of Igbos youths, declared in a communique signed by the General Secretary, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike.

Stressing that Igbos would no longer play ‘second fiddle in Nigerian politics’, the Ohanaeze youth wing said it has mobilised all its resources towards the actualization of the long-standing quest for an ‘Igbo President’ in 2019.

The irate youths noted that their position on the 2019 elections was largely informed by the North’s opposition to calls for restructuring, as well as the quit ultimatum given to Igbos living in the North by a coalition of Northern groups.

“A situation where no Igbo has been allowed close to the seat of power for decades is sheer injustice and hatred, whereas other geopolitical zones have been taking turns either as military or civilian presidents.

“More annoying i‎s the fact that the North, a major beneficiary in this direction, has bluntly refused to heed the call for restructuring, which has been identified as the panacea to the many socio-political problems plaguing the nation.

“Besides, they (North) have also not only continued to express disdain over the demand for Biafra by IPOB and MASSOB but have also ordered Ndigbo out of the North based on these agitations,” the communique said.

Although the major pro-Biafra groups, the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, have said they are not interested in the ‘Igbo President project’, the Ohanaeze youth wing said a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction would pacify all Igbos, including the agitators.

“Remember that former President Olusegun Obasanjo have urged Nigerians to beg the Biafra agitators – only a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction will appease Igbos. Otherwise, Biafra agitation will be inevitable.

“If there is any conspiracy against Igbo presidency, it will bring Biafra into existence,” the communique said.

The communique added, “One now wonders why Ndigbo will continue to be treated in this manner.

“Two days ago, the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, re-echoed the fact that Nigeria is in a marriage. He was quoted as saying ‘Our nation has been in marriage for a while now. Sometimes there are quarrels within that marriage. Sometimes there is disagreement. What is important is that you must remain together. You must remain united.’

“It does appear from the above that Ndigbo has perpetually remained the sacrificial lamb to keep this forced marriage together. They have remained victims of an abusive marriage, often beaten and cheated by the husband.

“We have resolved today that this grave injustice cannot continue.

“It is Igbo Presidency in 2019 with a Vice President from the North or nothing.

“We are not ready to be treated with levity and disdain in this country any longer, and for that we are calling on all Igbo sons and daughters, both at home and in the Diaspora, to key into this project.”

The post An Igbo Man Must Be Nigeria’s President In 2019, A Northerner His VP, Otherwise Biafra Will Come – Ohaneze Youths appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

