Analysis: Trump’s climate move to aid Asia energy investment, clean fuel push – Platts
|
Analysis: Trump's climate move to aid Asia energy investment, clean fuel push
Platts
The dramatic withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate accord will not only help to divert more renewable investments into Asia, but it will also lead to increased flows of US LNG into the region, while applying the brakes to US crude oil exports …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!