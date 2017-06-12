Anambra gov polls: Chidoka’s defection leaves PDP empty

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Former Minister of Aviation and aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Osita Chidoka, is to now actualize his aspiration on the platform of the United Progressive Party, UPP, his campaign manager announced yesterday.

The move leaves his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with only one visible aspirant contending for its ticket in the forthcoming election.

Chidoka, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP until recently, is to formally register for the UPP on Wednesday, Director-General of Osita Chidoka Campaign Organisation, Bright Nebedum, stated in a statement made available to Vanguard.

No reason was given for the announcement but it is apparently not unconnected with the crisis that has bedevilled PDP in state and national levels.

Chidoka had until recently been quietly working to help resolve the crisis but with judgment on the leadership tussle between Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Senator Ali Modu Sheriff reserved indefinitely, Chidoka may have moved in order not to allow the crisis bog down his aspiration.

His exit further plummeted the PDP in Anambra State with only Dr. Alex Obiogbolu in contention for the party’s ticket. Earlier, former chairman of the PDP in the state, Dr. Tony Nwoye, and a former governor of the state, Senator Andy Uba, had left the party for the All Progressives Congress, APC, where they are both contending for the governorship ticket of the party.

Chidoka’s campaign manager said the aspirant was to use the opportunity of his declaration to “unveil his plans and vision towards redirecting the fortunes of Anambra State and restoring its lost political and economic glory.”

Before becoming the Minister of Aviation in 2014, Chief Chidoka served as Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of the Federal Road Safety Commission.

A position he held at the age of 36, to become the youngest ever to occupy the seat in 2007 after working as a Senior Advisor Government and Business Relations in Mobil Producing Nigeria.

He also served in several capacities under the federal executive while working closely with various cabinet ministers between 1997 and 2003. Also, he served as the Secretary, National Committee for the visit of Pope John Paul II to Nigeria in 1998, Assistant Secretary, 1999 Handover Committee, Federal Republic of Nigeria and member committee on Review of Abuja Master Plan among others.

The post Anambra gov polls: Chidoka’s defection leaves PDP empty appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

