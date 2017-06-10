Anambra: Group Shops for Consensus Candidate

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



A group known as the Coalition of Political Parties (COPP) has expressed its desire to rally like-minded political parties behind one of the governorship candidates in the forthcoming Anambra state governorship election.

At present, more than twenty political parties have expressed interest in fielding candidates for the November 28 governorship election in Anambra State.

In a statement signed by the by the promoter of the coalition, Chief Perry Opara, Anambra people should be focused and choose a leader “who is less controversial, experienced and has the capacity to make Anambra State the destination point of the South-East states’

Opara revealed that in a couple of weeks, the Coalition would adopt a consensus candidate who many political parties in the Coalitions would work for to actualise the mandate of Anambra people.

He went further to urge political parties of like minds to join the coalition to ensure that only the best candidate becomes the next Governor of Anambra State.

COPP also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registering five additional political parties and congratulated the new parties on their registration.

He said that INEC under Prof. Mamoud had shown strong belief in the rule of law, equity and Justice.

“Prof. Mamoud restored 10 deregistered political parties by Prof. Attahiru Jega and has registered five additional political party, thereby opening the political space for participatory democracy,” he said.

The group also condemned people it described as mischievous persons and prophets of doom who wish to bring about outrage, defiance and tension in the polity.

It urged Nigerians of all tribes and walks of life to maintain peace and live in harmony in any part of Nigeria; go about their business unhindered.

