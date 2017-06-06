Anambra Guber: We will hold a credible primary election – PPA State Chairman

Ahead of the August date for conduct of Primary elections for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra, State Chairman of Progressive Peoples Alliance, PPA, Chief Matthias Ameke has said that his party will hold credible primary election. He said the party has already set machinery in place to ensure a credible primary election that […]

Anambra Guber: We will hold a credible primary election – PPA State Chairman

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

