Anambra needs 26% budgetary allocation to move education forward —Obaze

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—FORMER Secretary to Anambra State Government, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, has said that for education to move forward in the state, there must be commitment of 26 per cent of her annual budget to the sector.

Addressing the 2017 synod of the Anglican Diocese of Nnewi yesterday, Obaze also proposed the dedication of 10 per cent of the 26 per cent to supporting mission and parochial schools to encourage them to maintain quality standards.

He frowned at a situation where only two of 36 states of the federation namely, Sokoto and Kwara, had met the United Nations recommended allocation of 26 per cent of national and sub national budgets to education.

Obaze, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the November 18 polls in Anambra State, also called for a strategic approach towards educating Nigeria’s 10.5 million out-of-school children and empowering Nigerian youths with vocational education that guarantees employment.

The Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Nnewi, Rt. Rev. Godwin Okpala, who commended Obaze for gracing the synod, advised current and aspiring policy makers to emulate Obaze’s focus on and prioritization of education and youth empowerment policy thrusts.

The post Anambra needs 26% budgetary allocation to move education forward —Obaze appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

