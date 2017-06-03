Anambra residents give EEDC one week ultimatum over blackout, high bills – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Anambra residents give EEDC one week ultimatum over blackout, high bills
The Nation Newspaper
Anambra residents have given the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in Awka one week to restore light to the residents in Awka or be closed down. The threat by Anambra residents to shut down EEDC offices in the state, has heightened tension …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!