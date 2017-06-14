Anambra safest state in Nigeria, says Willie Obiano

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has described the state as the “safest in Nigeria” in an address he presented at the 50th conference of the National Association of Law Teachers of Nigeria, held at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

“Anambra has become the safest state in the country following my administration’s approach in tackling kidnapping and other crimes.

“Before now, Anambra used to be a haven for criminals, especially kidnappers, and these scared investors. But now, investors have flooded the state for different investments,’’ he said.

The governor said he was able to tackle insecurity due to the premium he placed on the enforcement of law and order as precondition for growth and development.

“Anambra stands out today as a shining example of what a people can achieve if they place law and order and national security above every other condition for national growth and development.

“Anyone who is familiar with Anambra will remember that for decades, our beloved state was held down by lawlessness and insecurity which made all efforts at meaningful development totally impossible”

“At a point in time, Anambra could almost pass for a postcard of disorder and insecurity. But our story has changed in just three years.

“We have made rapid progress from being an address for lawlessness to an oasis of peace and a destination for wise investors.”

He commended organisers of the conference for their choice of the state, adding that he had no doubt the event would lend new depths to understanding of the law in Nigeria.

The post Anambra safest state in Nigeria, says Willie Obiano appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

