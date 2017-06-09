Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra State University (COOU) 2nd Semester Examination 2016/2017 Scheduled.

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

The Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University [COOU] hereby inform all her students and the University community that the 2016/17 2nd Semester Examination Schedule has been announced. The Second Semester Exam is scheduled to commence on Monday 12th, June, 2017 and ends on 30th June, 2017. All students are advised to visit their faculties notice board for …

