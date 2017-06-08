Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anatomy of Nigeria’s sickly Democracy

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

SINCE 1999 that democracy has become entrenched in Nigeria, it has been a narrative dotted by the experiences of poor governance. This is often reinforced by continuous desire and expectation of a brighter future for the country inspite of the inherent contradictions and systemic lapses in our democratic culture and practices. As a country, our […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.