ANC surrenders meekly as IFP elects its man as Nquthu mayor
Times LIVE
ANC surrenders meekly as IFP elects its man as Nquthu mayor
Just a fortnight ago – and again on Monday – the ANC promised to give the IFP hell from the opposition benches in Nquthu. But on Tuesday they surrendered meekly as their rival's candidates were elected unopposed as mayor‚ deputy mayor and speaker.
ANC in Nquthu to keep close watch on IFP
