Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gender of ANC leader irrelevant‚ according to Mantashe – Times LIVE

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Gender of ANC leader irrelevant‚ according to Mantashe
Times LIVE
ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe has effectively dismissed the call for the next president of the party to be woman as nothing but a campaign slogan. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. Addressing members of the Foreign Correspondents' …
ANC threatens to cancel consultative conferenceNews24
#GuptaEmails damaging the ANC, says MantasheCitizen
South African ANC's Mantashe bemoans damage on party by leaked emailsNasdaq
BusinessTech –Moneyweb.co.za
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.