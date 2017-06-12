Andre Silva set for AC Milan medical ahead of reported €38 million move – ESPN FC
ESPN FC
Andre Silva set for AC Milan medical ahead of reported €38 million move
Gab Marcotti believes AC Milan's recent transfer activity is an indication of their ambitions for UCL placement next season. Ivory coast international Franck Kessie is headed to the San Siro after helping Atalanta to their best ever Serie A finish …
