ANED To Unmetered Residential Customers: Continue Paying Your Estimated Electricity Bills
Leadership Newspapers
ANED To Unmetered Residential Customers: Continue Paying Your Estimated Electricity Bills
Acknowledging the fact that electricity consumers may have misconstrued a recent directive by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) exempting hitherto unmetered maximum demand (MD) customers from paying bills, the Association of …
Nigeria: DISCOs clarify NERC directive that only unmetered Maximum Demand customers exempted from paying bills
The possible dissolution of DisCos may affect power production and distribution in Nigeria
