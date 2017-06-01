Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Angry protesters strip naked in front of president’s palace as they call for end to violence against women

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Dozens of feminists stripped naked outside a president’s palace as they held a screaming protest to call for an end to violence against women. More than 100 protesters held the head-turning demonstration after they marched to a public square outside Argentinian President Mauricio Macri’s residence. After taking off their clothes in front stunned onlookers in […]

The post Angry protesters strip naked in front of president’s palace as they call for end to violence against women appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.