'ANN sure of INEC registration'
|
Guardian
|
'ANN sure of INEC registration'
The Nation Newspaper
The Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), a political association being promoted by professionals and technocrats, has assured its teeming members that it would get the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) registration to become a political party.
