Anniversary: NANS disrupts House of Representatives’ celebration

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Friday disrupted the second anniversary celebration of the 8th National Assembly at the assembly complex in Abuja. The incident occurred at the House of Representatives version of the celebration when the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, introduced Mr Harruna Kadiri as President of NANS. Instantly, members of the association, in a loud chorus, rejected the recognition of Kadiri as their president, and insisted that it should be withdrawn.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

