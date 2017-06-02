Another actress accused of stealing a movie script – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Another actress accused of stealing a movie script
News reaching NAIJ.com suggests that popular actress Stephanie Okereke-Linus may have stolen the script for her highly acclaimed film Dry. She is being accused of flat out theft by lawyer and scriptwriter, Daniella Madudu who is demanding a suitable …
Stephanie Okereke Accused Of Script Theft
