Another lady shot dead by boyfriend in South Africa

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News, South Africa | 0 comments

  A few weeks ago, 31-year-old Zama was allegedly assisted by a passerby to escape when her boyfriend, Ayanda Nkosi, 32, tried to throw her over the bridge at Jozini Dam in South Africa, but on Friday night she wasn’t so lucky when Ayanda allegedly stormed into her rented house in Jozini, northern KZN and […]

