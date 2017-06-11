Pages Navigation Menu

Another Uncle Of Davido’s To Replace Late Adeleke As Senator

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

APC Screening Committee has disqualified the Osun State Commissioner for Cabinet Matters, Senator Mudashir Hussein, from participating in the primary election scheduled to hold on Monday to pick the party’s candidate for the by-election to fill the Osun West Senatorial District vacant seat at the Senate. The seat became vacant following the death of Senator…

