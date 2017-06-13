Anthony Joshua ready for training despite no rival – Vanguard
Vanguard
Anthony Joshua ready for training despite no rival
Vanguard
World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua plans to return to training in August in preparation for a title defence later this year, even though he doesn't yet have an opponent. Anthony Joshua. British fighter Joshua beat Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley …
