Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anthony Joshua ready for training despite no rival

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua plans to return to training in August in preparation for a title defence later this year, even though he doesn’t yet have an opponent.

Anthony Joshua

British fighter Joshua beat Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April to add the WBA belt to his IBF title.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Joshua is in talks over a rematch with Ukrainian Klitschko, which is reportedly set to be staged at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on October 28.

But should the 27-year-old’s first-choice fight not be secured, Joshua will instead meet Bulgarian mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

Regardless of the uncertainty, Joshua is determined to start his training camp even while his opponent remains unknown.

“I’m ticking over, but official camp, I’ll probably start early August,” Joshua told Sky Sports News on Tuesday.

“Late October, middle November, anything early December is the last time we can really fight.

“Let’s say middle of November sometime, which gives three months’ training. Sometime early August I’ll start my training camp preparing to fight Klitschko or Pulev.

“I hope there will be a rematch with Klitschko. The first fight, there wasn’t much trash-talking, but the fight lived up to expectations.

“If we could do another fight like that, I’d love that. It’d be entertaining for everyone again.”

The post Anthony Joshua ready for training despite no rival appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.