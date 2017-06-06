Pages Navigation Menu

Anthony Joshua set for rematch with Wladimir Klitschko

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Anthony Joshua’s proposed rematch with Wladimir Klitschko “is happening” in his next fight, says promoter Eddie Hearn. Joshua,  is set to face Klitschko for a second time after his thrilling victory at Wembley Stadium in London in April, with a number of venues being considered to stage the heavyweight world title fight. Klitschko will meet …

