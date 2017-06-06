Anthony Joshua set for rematch with Wladimir Klitschko

Anthony Joshua’s proposed rematch with Wladimir Klitschko “is happening” in his next fight, says promoter Eddie Hearn. Joshua, is set to face Klitschko for a second time after his thrilling victory at Wembley Stadium in London in April, with a number of venues being considered to stage the heavyweight world title fight. Klitschko will meet …

The post Anthony Joshua set for rematch with Wladimir Klitschko appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

