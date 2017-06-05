Anthony Martial Has ‘No Reason’ To Quit Manchester United – Agent

Anthony Martial’s agent has poured scorn on speculation linking the Manchester United forward with an exit this summer.

A testing second season, which yielded just eight goals and public criticism from manager Jose Mourinho, has seen question marks rise over Martial’s future.

But his agent, Philippe Lamboley, told Journal du Dimanche: “Martial has two years left and there is no reason for him to leave Manchester today.

“I would like every 21-year-old player to have already played 180 games with the pros,” Lamboley told Journal du Dimanche.

“Anthony’s career is quite simply exceptional. He has two years left on his contract, and there is no reason today for him to leave Manchester.

“If Ed Woodward [United vice-president] calls me to tell me he wishes to see him leave, things will be different. But that’s not what he said to me during our last meeting.”

Following his 2015 arrival from Monaco, Anthony Martial, 21, made 32 Premier League appearances in his maiden season in England — all but two of which were starts — while netting 11 times under Louis van Gaal to finish as United’s leading scorer.

However, his progress was stunted following the arrival of Jose Mourinho last summer, the success of new signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the flourishing of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, all of which contributed to limiting the France international’s opportunities last term.

