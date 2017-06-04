Anti-corruption war must be strict, crooks are winning – Ribadu

Former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, says Nigerians must help the government in the war against corruption, lamenting that crooks were now winning the battle. He also urged relevant agencies to make war stricter so that looters won’t evade the consequences while keeping their loot. Ribdu spoke on Saturday […]

Anti-corruption war must be strict, crooks are winning – Ribadu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

