Anti-corruption war: US pledges communication support

UNITED STATES Embassy in Nigeria has pledged its assistance in the fight against corruption by strengthening public communication and advocacy. The US envoy to Nigeria, Mr. W. Stuart Symington at a collaboration with CLEEN Foundation and the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Office made the commitment at the formal launch of the ‘Public Engagement […]

