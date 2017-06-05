Anti-Graft Activist Stirs Up Kenyans With Parliament Campaign – New York Times
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Anti-Graft Activist Stirs Up Kenyans With Parliament Campaign
New York Times
NAIROBI — Kenya's most flamboyant anti-corruption activist, Boniface Mwangi spent years enraging politicians with headline-grabbing stunts, once herding blood-drenched pigs to parliament to highlight legislators' sky-high salaries. Now he's running …
