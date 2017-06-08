Anti-graft war: Judiciary not on board – Presidential c’ttee – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Anti-graft war: Judiciary not on board – Presidential c'ttee
Daily Trust
The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagey, SAN, has declared that the judiciary is not on board in the fight against corruption. Sagey, a professor of Law, made the declaration yesterday at the …
Sagay to judiciary: you're hostile to anti-graft war
Sagay Accuses Judiciary of Hostility to Corruption War
