Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anti-grazing bill: Armed Fulani herdsmen shutdown Taraba [PHOTO]

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Members of Taraba State chapter of Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, clad with arms, Monday, paralyzed commercial activities in the state as they took to the street to protest against the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranchers Establishment Bill 2017. The breeders, who were heavily armed vowed to breakdown law if the bill […]

Anti-grazing bill: Armed Fulani herdsmen shutdown Taraba [PHOTO]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.