Anti Igbo threat : Osinbajo meets with Igbo leaders

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday met with Southeast governors and other leaders of thought from the region and urged them not to be tempted into a tit-for-tat amid hate speeches across the country. In his opening remarks at the meeting with the leaders of thought held at the old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, …

The post Anti Igbo threat : Osinbajo meets with Igbo leaders appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

