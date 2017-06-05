Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anti-labour practices: PENGASSAN issues 72-hour ultimatum to Neconde – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Anti-labour practices: PENGASSAN issues 72-hour ultimatum to Neconde
The Eagle Online
Following this acquisition, he purportedly integrated NEL into the Obijackson Group and NEL Senior/ Executive Management has since embarked on unilateral and massive restructuring of Neconde across a “fictitious” entity called Obijackson Group.
PENGASSAN gives firm 72-hour strike noticeThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.