Antoine Griezmann to remain at Athletico Madrid

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

France and Athletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann says he will stay at the club next season because it will be a “dirty move” to leave the club after their transfer ban was upheld. Griezmann had been linked with a move to Manchester United, before their interest in him disappeared. The Spanish club’s appeal against a …

