Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Antonio Conte will quit Chelsea if 4 key demands are not met – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Antonio Conte will quit Chelsea if 4 key demands are not met
NAIJ.COM
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will not sign a new contract at new contract at Chelsea because he is frustrated with the way the club is being run ahead of next season. The Italian wants to supplement his squad to challenge for the Premier League and UEFA …
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte ready to quit over transfer budget AND lack of Abramovich hotlineScottish Daily Record

all 132 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.