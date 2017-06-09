Any man beating his wife, should be medically examined – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has warned men to desist from poor treatment of women and urged husbands to take adequate care of their wives.

Fayose, who described women as the mirrors through which the society sees their husbands, said any man found beating up his wife, should be medically examined to ascertain the state of his mental health.

He stated this in Ado-Ekiti during an interactive session with primary school teachers and local government workers.

In a statement on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor also likened women to a bed, saying a man would lie on the bed the way he had laid it.

The governor, who was not pleased with the shoes worn by some female participants, ordered his aides to bring shoes for them.

The governor helped the lucky women to‎ put on the shoes.

Fayose, who celebrated women in the state‎ in an unprecedented manner last March during the International Women’s Day, said women were a special breed that must be protected from domestic violence and human trafficking.

“Those who beat up their wives are only bringing curses on their heads. ‎A woman is a reflection of her husband and how her husband treats her. They are delicate and must be treated as such. Our administration has been consistent in implementing policies and programmes that are designed to make life better for them.

“Any good done to a woman is done to the whole family. We must accord them their due respect,” he said.

The governor also used the occasion to brief the people on the finances of the state.

He explained that state and local governments operate different accounts and that he would never tamper with local government account.

On the call that salaries of primary school teachers be taken from the purview of LG, Fayose said it

