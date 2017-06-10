Any man that beats his wife is cursed – Governor Fayose

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has spoken against domestic violence and says men who beat their wives are carrying curses on their heads. He stated this during an interactive session with Primary School teachers and local government workers in Ado-Ekiti on Friday. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, read: “Those who […]

