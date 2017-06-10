Pages Navigation Menu

Any man that beats his wife is cursed – Governor Fayose

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has spoken against domestic violence and says men who beat their wives are carrying curses on their heads. He stated this during an interactive session with Primary School teachers and local government workers in Ado-Ekiti on Friday. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, read: “Those who […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

