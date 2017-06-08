Anyone can beat Egypt’s Sisi in a fair vote, says would-be candidate

An Egyptian human rights and labour lawyer, Khaled Ali, says conditions are so dire in Egypt that anyone could beat President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi in the 2018 presidential election if the vote is held fairly. Ali, 45, who has not formally announced if he will oppose the general-turned-president in 2018, told Reuters that the he intends […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

