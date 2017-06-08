Pages Navigation Menu

Anyone can beat Egypt’s Sisi in a fair vote, says would-be candidate

An Egyptian human rights and labour lawyer, Khaled Ali, says conditions are so dire in Egypt that anyone could beat President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi  in the 2018 presidential election if the vote is held fairly. Ali, 45, who has not formally announced if he will oppose the general-turned-president in 2018, told Reuters that the he intends […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

