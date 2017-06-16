Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#APadAGirl: P&G’s Always to Donate Over 500,000 Sanitary Pads through its Initiative

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As a way of lending a helping hand to girls and women in need of sanitary aids, P&G’s Always will donate over 500,000 sanitary pads to girls through NGOs in its #APadAGirl Initiative, aimed at promoting pad culture among Nigerian girls and women, as against the usage of unhygienic alternatives for their menstrual cycle. According […]

The post #APadAGirl: P&G’s Always to Donate Over 500,000 Sanitary Pads through its Initiative appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.