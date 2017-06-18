Apapa Road to be shut for one year – Fashola

The residents of Lagos might experience a bit of traffic along Apapa Wharf Road, as the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola says on Saturday that a section of the road will be shut down for one-year to enable its construction. This was disclosed at the official signing of Memorandum of Understanding and …

