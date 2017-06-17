Apapa-Wharf Road in Lagos Closed For One Year To Enable Construction

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has said that a section of the Apapa Wharf Road in Lagos state will be shut down (closed) for one-year to enable its construction.

Fashola made the statement at the official signing of Memorandum of Understanding with the project sponsors, AG Dangote Construction Company Limited.

The development was also confirmed in a set of

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

