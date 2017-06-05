Pages Navigation Menu

APC appoints PDP decampees, Enugu caucaus members ahead of 2019

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

As a build up aimed at winning the 2019 general elections, the Enugu state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has appointed some notable politicians from the area among who are mostly PDP decampees, governor of old Anambra State, Sen Jim Nwobodo; ex- Senate President, Ken Nnamani; immediate past Governor of the area , Barr. […]

