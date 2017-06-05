APC assures Anambra governorship aspirants of free and fair primaries
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured its aspirants in the November 18 governorship polls in Anambra State of a free, fair and transparent primary election. The Deputy National Chairman (South) Chief Segun Oni and the Chairman, South-East APC Zonal Committee on the Anambra election, Chief Jim Nwobodo gave the assurance at the weekend during […]
