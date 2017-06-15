APC chieftain dies in Abuja auto crash

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sir Olisaemeka Akamukalem is dead. Akamukali, who was aged 57, hailed from Delta state. He passed on after his car was swept into drainage carnal following a torrential rainfall. According to eye-witnesses, Akamukali lost control as flood waters swept him and his car. His remains were immediately […]

APC chieftain dies in Abuja auto crash

