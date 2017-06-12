Pages Navigation Menu

APC clears Aregbesola’s aide for Osun West Senatorial Primary

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

In a last minute push, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has cleared a former senator, Mr Mudasiru Hussein, for Osun West Senatorial District Primary scheduled for Tuesday. Mr Kunle Oyatomi, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, said on Monday in Osogbo that the decision to clear Hussein was taken at NWC’s meeting in Abuja. “This is the outcome of the meeting of the  NWC in Abuja which reviewed the decision of the Appeal Panel which had earlier dismissed the appeal filed by Hussain on Sunday.

