APC Denies Conducting Poll on Buhari’s Administration, Disowns @APCNigeria Handle

Nigeria’s governing party, the All Progressives Congress, APC says it did not conduct or authorize any assessment poll on President Buhari’s administration.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi said this in a press statement in reaction to a news report that the party conducted a poll to assess the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The party advised the media and general public to ignore the poll.

“The Twitter handle, ‘@APCNigeria’ with which the so called ‘assessment poll’ was purportedly conducted, is not the official Twitter account of the APC.

“Unfortunately, media organisations that published the story did not verify from the Party’s Publicity department the authenticity of the unauthorised poll credited to the Party.

“Recall that the Party had on February 21, 2016 distanced itself from the Twitter handle, ‘@APCNigeria’ following a similar false report credited to the Party on the outcome of the Benue South Senatorial rerun election” the statement concluded.

